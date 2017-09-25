Illegal loggers caught red handed

Yesterday, Orange Walk Police confiscated 32 pieces of illegal Mahogany logwood. According to police reports, on Sunday afternoon, police were conducting mobile patrol on the Northern Highway, when they came across a white Isuzu freight truck with four male occupants. Police conducted a search of the vehicle that resulted in the discovery of 32 pieces of Mahogany logwoods. Police detained the four occupants and impounded the vehicle. The case was handed over to the Forestry Department.

