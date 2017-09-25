Jason Orozco charged for drug trafficking

37-year-old Jason Orozco of Sandhill Village has been arrested and charged for drug trafficking. Police say on Saturday Orozco was searched by members of the Gang Suppression Unit while he was in an alley off Vernon Street. The search resulted in the discovery of three parcels of cannabis in transparent plastic bags amounting to eighty one grams, which was found concealed in a black plastic bag. As a result he was arrested and charged.

