Man gets 3 years for wounding

Nineteen year old Jamal Ifield, a fisherman of North Front Street, was sentenced to three years today by the Chief Magistrate, Sharon Fraser, after he pled guilty to wounding. Before she sentenced him, Chief Magistrate Fraser asked Ifield why he punched the complainant, 22 year old Jose Salvador. Ifield’s reply was that it was for nothing. That was when Chief Magistrate Fraser decided to give him a custodial sentence. The incident occurred on Sunday, September 24, at Queen Street Police Station. Salvador reported to the police that he was detained at the cell block when he was approached by Ifield who asked him for a cigarette. Salvador said that when he told Ifield that he did not have any cigarette, Ifield proceeded to punch him in his mouth and nose.

