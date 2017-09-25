Newly donated truck to PG Town Council not working

The Punta Gorda Town Council compacter garbage collection truck recently donated by BWS is out of service. Correspondent Paul Mahung has the story.

Paul Mahung, Love FM

“After one week of operation in town, the truck donated by Belize Water Services to the Punta Gorda Town Council on August 29th is not working for the past two weeks as explained by Punta Gorda acting mayor Ashton McKenzie.

Ashton McKenzie – PG Acting Mayor

“It has been down as a result of transmission related issues. The truck has been looked at by a mechanic and recommendations have been made to deal with the issue to have the truck up as soon as possible.”

Paul Mahung, Love FM

“What about the current garbage disposal work is it ongoing?”

Ashton McKenzie – PG Acting Mayor

“Garbage disposal work is on going in the town, garbage is being picked up right now we have one truck working and the other one should be up later on today. The actual compactor truck should be up within the next three days we are just waiting for some oil and lubricants and a few other things. It’s not a major issue however the person who is supplying us with the oil had difficulty in acquiring it so we will have the truck up and running within the next three days.”