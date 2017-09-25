Pharmacists take center stage

Today is being observed as World Pharmacy Day. This was an initiative of the International Pharmaceutical Federation, which felt it was necessary to bring awareness to pharmacies and the positive benefits they offer, when it comes to health. Love News spoke with the President of the Pharmacy Association of Belize, Beverly Coleman, who tells us about the critical role of the pharmacist in the healthcare system.

Beverly Coleman – President of the Pharmacy Association of Belize

“We as pharmacists are a part of the healthcare team and we believe, we may be biased, but we believe that we play an equal role in the healthcare team and we think that we are the most accessible members of that healthcare team. We are the ones that have that opportunity to sit down one on one with our patients and consult with them and we find that patients will tell the pharmacists things that they won’t tell their doctors or that they won’t tell their nurses so we revel in the fact that we think we are the most accessible members of the healthcare team. We encourage our patients to ask your pharmacists questions, it is your right and you need to feel comfortable in the knowledge that your pharmacist is a registered pharmacists, that your pharmacist is equipped with the knowledge.”

Coleman went on to say that there are activities taking place country wide to commemorate the day.

Beverly Coleman – President of the Pharmacy Association of Belize

“There are different activities countrywide happening, at the association level what we have done we have encouraged our members to engage with their communities. This is very important these are the people you serve, these are the people you see almost on a day to day basis and building relationships with these people is vital to our profession. This is a profession that we are very proud of and we strive for excellence in our profession. The week culminates with our annual general meeting that will be held on Saturday September 30. Our constitution mandates that by the end of September we have an annual general meeting and all posts in the executive will be up for election at this AGM.”

In Belize, the first Association of Pharmacists was founded in the early 1950’s. One of the purpose was to ensure that pharmacists maintained a high standard of the code of ethics.