Spanish Lookout business destroyed by fire

On Sunday night, police visited Midwest Lumber Yard on Center Road Spanish Lookout in the Cayo District where they saw a zinc structured building completely engulfed in flames. Investigation revealed that 50-year-old Allan Reimer, a Mennonite businessman and owner of Midwest Lumber Yard, was at home when he received a call that the Lumber Dryer House was on fire. He stated that someone had left on the lumber dryer which caught fire. The total amount damaged was twenty thousand dollars. The building was not insured.

