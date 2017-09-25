The conservation of the coral reef to be discuss at upcoming workshop

Belize is part of an international coalition tasked with advancing the interests of the Mesoamerican reef system. The Sistema Arrecife Mesoamericano (SAM) board includes representatives from México, Belize, Guatemala and Honduras, the countries directly associated with the Mesoamerican reef system. The board has been put together to better establish communication between sectors of both government and non-government environmental organizations involved with the reef. This includes academics, entrepreneurs, individuals and foundations who will all contribute to the conservation of the coral reef system. Representing Belize is Biologist and Coral Researcher Lisa Carne. Workshops will be held to discuss issues with specialists to better diagnose the real health status of the reef system in the affected countries as well as the development of a reef map, which will provide accurate information for new reef recovery projects.