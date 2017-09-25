Thieves make off with almost $7,000 in items

Thieves made off with almost seven thousand dollars worth of items from a gift shop in Indian Church Village. 57-year-old Blanca Esquivel a businesswoman of Indian Church Village in the Orange Walk reported that between 3:00 p.m. on Independence Day and 7:30 a.m. on September 22, her shop – Friends of Lamanai Women’s Group Gift Shop located at the Lamanai resort in Indian Church Village was burglarized. Thieves made off with a black Champion brand Gulf cart battery, a gray and black invertor, assorted amount of clothing, bags and bead chains, assorted amount of kitchen knives, assorted caps, forty six bottles of Rum, a dark grey radio Sony brand and two hundred dollars in cash, all to a total of six thousand seven hundred dollars. Police are investigating.