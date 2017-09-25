TIDE gets ready for annual fish festival

Plans are in place for this year’s TIDE’s Fish Festival in Punta Gorda. Paul Mahung reports.

Paul Mahung, Love FM

“The annual event organized by Toledo institute for development and the Environment, TIDE, has grown to be one of Toledo’s leading community level events in Punta Gorda and a well-established educational and environmental awareness event which provides opportunity for fishers and other local vendors to generate income from the upcoming holiday weekend activities. Coordinator of Toledo Fish Festival is TIDE’s operations manager Stephanie Supal.

Stephanie Supal, Fish Festival Coordinate

“The annual fish festival will happen on October 7th and 8th 2017 in Punta Gorda. On October 7th TIDE will celebrate its 20th anniversary at the Awards and Concert Night which will be held at the parish hall, this begins at 7pm. At this event TIDE will highlight some of the achievements over the past twenty years and honor outstanding environmental stakeholders who have influenced TIDE over the years. This will also have a variety of seafood delicacies and cocktails from L&R Liquors. Immediately after the awards and concert a dance will be followed by the sensational Super Furia Band. Limited tickets and they can be obtained from any of TIDE’s staff or you can visit the office to purchase your tickets. On Sunday October 8th the Fish Festival starts off at 6am with our traditional fishing tournament. For this event, there are over $4,000 in prizes in cash and kind so please register at TIDE’s office. The day continues at 11am with Southlink Sound. Throughout the day we have many activities for both kids and adults such as slow bicycle race, lime and spoon, greasy pole, coconut husking just to mention a few. There will be a variety of food and drinks on sale all day and many prizes for all of the activities.”

Paul Mahung, Love FM

“The anticipated event additionally provides family fun filled activities while promoting the importance of community participation in the sustainable use of marine and other natural resources.”