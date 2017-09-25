Woman’s scary encounter with robbers

46-year-old Meinyan Wu, naturalized Belizean of a College Road, Corozal Town address reported that on Saturday afternoon she was alone inside her store – Huan Huan Supermarket when two masked male persons, dressed in dark clothing entered the establishment. One of the male persons who was armed with a knife ran behind the counter while the other who was armed with what appeared to be a pistol stood guard at the entrance. She was then tied up and they proceeded to the cash draw and took approximately two thousand two hundred dollars and two cell phones of unknown value. The two male persons then exited the shop and rode off on bicycles.

