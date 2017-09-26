Belize Delegation in Taiwan

Belizean delegation led by Attorney General Michael Peyrefitte is in the Republic of China, Taiwan. Peyrefitte is joined by Minister of Human Development, Social Transformation, and Poverty Alleviation Anthony Martinez, Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Immigration, with responsibility for Immigration, Beverly Williams and Director of the Government of Belize Press Office, Dorian Pakeman. The official visit is intended to further strengthen the longstanding partnership between Belize and the Taiwan and on the first day, the delegation met with the National Immigration Agency where topics such as immigration policy, border protection, and human trafficking were discussed. A roundtable forum was held where issues such as crime, economic development, and foreign trade in Belize were addressed. On day two, the team held briefings with the Social and Family Affairs Administration in the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office, and the Workforce Development Agency in the Ministry of Labour. Subject matters included women’s rights, gender equality, poverty alleviation, prosecution practices, and employment rates. Before returning to Belize, the delegation will meet with representatives from the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Examination, and the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration. Williams will also have a further bilateral meeting with the National Immigration Agency to review a Memorandum of Understanding between Belize and Taiwan signed in 2014.

