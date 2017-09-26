Cane farmers associations back ASR/BSI to overcome sugar challenge

The Corozal Sugar Cane Producers Association and the Progressive Sugar Cane Producers Association are congratulating ASR/BSI on its strategic step to help address the challenges the Sugar Industry will face in a week’s time when its loses its preferential rate with the European Union. The strategic step referred to by both associations is last week’s ground-breaking event held by ASR/BSI to demonstrate their commitment to meeting the challenges head on. That commitment requires an investment of twenty two million Belize dollars to double the volume of direct consumption sugar. ASR/BSI stakeholders include both associations which believe that their decision to partner with BSI was the right choice. The release ended by stating quote, “Our shared future demands that we act strategically, decisively and quickly to shape the future of our associations and industry.” End of quote.

