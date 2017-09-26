Honoring our Elders

The elderly’s toil and sweat afford us the comforts we enjoy today. Yet on some occasions they receive little appreciation for all they have done. Many are abandoned and forgotten while others become the target of crimes. Helpage of Belize is urging all Belizeans to be kind to our senior citizens, especially during this week as we celebrate International Day for Older Persons. This year’s theme is “Stepping into the future: Tapping the talents, contributions and participation of older persons in Society.” This year’s theme truly resonates with the famous quote “Aging is not lost youth but a new stage of opportunity and strength”, uttered by Betty Friedan. The Octavia Waight Center in San Ignacio has been taking care of the elderly and Chairperson, Claudette Hulse spoke to Love News.

“Every year we celebrate a week with our elderly and this is in connection with the international standards and they have designated this week to be the week for the seniors so we would like more people to appreciate them and we would like to honor them more. The theme for this year is ‘Stepping into the future; tapping the talents, contributions and participation of the older persons in society.’ So we need to honor them more, we need to show them love and we need to show them that we really appreciate what they have done for us.”

The Octavia Waight Center is a place where a number of elderly calls home. Yesterday, the center celebrated its 31st anniversary. Hulse tells us more.

“We have 34 elders here, 18 males and 16 females. We only have room for 34 so we have a waiting list but we don’t have any more room. We would love to see a new building built so that we can facilitate more people because I really realize that we need it. The only thing I would like to say to the public is that you should care for your elderly, if you have a mother or father at home take care of them and love them and we would also like more people to come and visit the elderly here who have no one to care for them.”