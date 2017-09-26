Immigration Director to appear for the third time before the Senate Hearing

The Senate Hearing resumes tomorrow after taking a week off. Two persons are scheduled to make an appearance. The current Immigration Officer Diana Locke is set to make her third appearance and she is expected to be followed by the current Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Immigration, Edmund Zuniga. It is expected that Locke and Zuniga will be questioned about the changes they have implemented within the Immigration department since the Auditor General special reports were published. Without the Government’s financial assistance, it is expected that the hearing end in November.