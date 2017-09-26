Leslie Family still seeking answers

The family of 78 year old Karl Leslie believes that he was murdered and robbed by someone he knew. Leslie was found dead in his bedroom at his house in the East Windmill Area of Hattieville shortly after nine o’clock in the night on September 14th. As we have reported, the police initially said that Leslie’s body did not present any signs of violence and later added that the post mortem has indicated that there might have been other factors that may have contributed to his death. As a result the police are now treating it as a death investigation. Persons close to the family told Love News that Leslie had died as result of blunt force trauma to the back of the head. He was then robbed of Belizean and US currency, a firearm and his vehicle was also stolen. Police have reportedly recovered the vehicle. Leslie’s immediate family lives in the US and we are told that his brother is now in the country. Leslie, we understand, was also living the US for a while and retired in Belize. He is described as a friendly person who was always helping people financially.

