Ministry of Education puts schools on alert

In yesterday’s newscast, we told you that conjunctivitis better known as pink eye is increasing at an alarming rate. To date, the Ministry of Health has recorded a total of 1,108 cases. In light of the high amount of cases, the Ministry of Education today issued a memorandum to all teachers, reminding them that they have a responsibility to ensure that their environment is safe for students. The release also state that teachers should share with their students the symptoms associated with pink eye as well as the precautionary measures student should take to avoid contracting the illness. The memorandum also advises students who may have contracted pink eye to seek medical help and to remain at home until they have full recovered from the illness.

