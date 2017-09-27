Business held up at gunpoint

A robbery occurred today in Belmopan. Pauline Soberanis Tillett tells us more in the following reports.

Pauline Soberanis Tillett, Love FM

“Based upon information received just before 12 p.m. of an armed robbery, Love News visited Lisa’s Store located in the Maya Mopan area of Belmopan. According to Wei Ji*, the owner of the establishment, some time around 11:45 a.m. she was inside the store when a male person entered and walked towards the cooler while another stood at the door. About a minute after the male person inside suddenly turned around with a mask over his face armed with a firearm, jumped over the counter and placed a gun to the side of her head and demanded money. Fearing for her life she handed over almost $500 in different denominations. The thieves made good their escape on a motorcycle.”