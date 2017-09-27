Fabrigas’ Sale Representative wanted for theft of over $18,000
A sales representative from Fabrigas Belize Limited is being sought by Belize City Police for the crime of theft. According to the project coordinator of Fabrigas, between the months of April and September, the sale representative had collected $18, 501.35 from various businesses and persons throughout the country on behalf of the company. That sales representative has failed to turn in the monies and receipt.