Four Men were arraigned in Orange Walk Magistrate Court for illegal logging

Yesterday four men appeared before an Orange Walk Magistrate who arraigned them for the crime of illegal logging. The men, Aurelio Mai, Catalino Copo, Pablo Valladarez and Nelson Mosa, were caught with 32 pieces of mahogany logs on Sunday September 24. The men were granted bail of two thousand, five hundred dollars each plus one surety of the same amount. On Sunday afternoon, police were conducting mobile patrol on the Northern Highway, when they came across a white Isuzu freight truck with the four men inside. Police conducted a search of the vehicle that resulted in the discovery of 32 pieces of Mahogany logwoods.

