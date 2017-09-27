GSU Commander addresses the media on missing minor

This afternoon the police had a press conference to dispel any suspicions after it was rumored that the Gang Suppression Unit may have something to do with the disappearance of Seventeen year old Kelvin Keyon Jahiem Usher. The minor went missing on Sunday, when he was along with his father 41-year-old Cameron Usher who was arrested and charged for cultivation of marijuana. Commander of GSU, Superintendent Andres Makin briefed the media on what happened on that Sunday afternoon.

Superintendent Andres Makin – Commander of GSU

On Sunday 24th September around 10am I got a call from one of the members of my unit giving me certain information in regards to a marijuana plantation in the Lucky Strike Area of the Belize District. As a result I gave the directives for them to have proceeded to the location. They proceeded and at around 3pm or thereabout I got another call from the team leader who had conducted the operation indicating to me that the operation had been conducted and apparently a marijuana plantation had been discovered and one person had been arrested. They also further briefed me to the effect that during the operation a male individual had also escaped from the plantation. As a result they processed the scene, eradicated all the marijuana plants that were in the farm and it amounted to around 120-150 plants. Having uprooted everything it was burnt and thereafter the male individual that had been apprehended within the farm was then escorted to Belize City for processing. I was also informed that during the operation that at not time the male individual that had escaped had been pursued. It was also indicated to me that upon embarking on the plantation that warning shots were fired but they were fired in the air. At no time were they directed at the person that had fled the scene.

Makin said that it was not until around 11:00 p.m. that he was told that the person who escaped was a minor.

Superintendent Andres Makin – Commander of GSU

“I got a call later that night at around 11pm indicating to me that the person who had fled the scene was apparently a minor. Well it came as a surprise to me and therefore I informed my commander that had given me that information that first thing at day break that I would have gathered another team to have proceeded back to the area in an effort to assist in searching for the individual since he was a minor. We proceeded there the following day and upon reaching the said plantation we met family members of the individuals in the area. We combined efforts and we conducted searches, those were fruitless. The following day I again arranged that a team from our unit accompany members of the Ladyville Police Station in particular Assistant Superintendent Cocom along with the Scenes of Crime and other entities to have gone back to the plantation in an effort to again make searches for the individual and to likewise have processed the scene. That in itself was fruitless and I must also say that we sought the assistance of the K-9, military and other entities to assist in that search. So far nothing has yielded any success, the individual is still missing.”

Further, Makin said that there is nothing to indicate that the minor was injured during the operation.

Superintendent Andres Makin – Commander of GSU

“We’ve not gathered anything to say that the guy was shot at or injured in any way because the Scenes of Crime have processed the scene and has not yielded any trace of blood and so forth to indicate that the individual had been injured. I must also say that during the operation upon apprehending the father of this juvenile at no time did the team that had mounted the operation separate themselves from the father of that juvenile. Having embarked on the plantation he was kept in custody, the farm was processed throughout in his presence. They departed that location with the father of the individual and at no time did they separate themselves from the father of the juvenile.”

However, the police press conference left the media with more questions than answers since there were so many inconsistencies. The four expended shells claimed by the GSU to have been fired as warning shots were never recovered. Meanwhile, the father, Cameron Usher said it was 15 shots fired. Makin was asked to respond to the suspicions that the GSU may have killed the minor.”

Superintendent Andres Makin – Commander of GSU

Reporter

“The working theory is that this young man was killed by the GSU and they buried him out there. The old Northern Highway has many stories to tell me and you are in this long enough to know about Kirk, Psycho Thompson, Rockstone Pond this is a place where people have disappeared in the past.”

Superintendent Andres Makin – Commander of GSU

“There is no way that that could have occurred. The male individual that was apprehended it has now been revealed that that is the father and at no time did the persons on the ground separate from the father of that kid. Therefore there is no way that that child could have been killed by the GSU because then his father would have been a witness if that had occurred.”

Makin was also asked if it isn’t police policy, in the case of a minor, to remain on the scene until the minor is found.

Superintendent Andres Makin – Commander of GSU

Reporter

“If a minor was unaccounted for and he ran when the GSU arrived should not the GSU have remained there until he was found?”

Superintendent Andres Makin – Commander of GSU

“I don’t think so. That’s not our mode of operations. We had thought that it was an adult that had fled and we decided to disembark from the plantation and proceeded out the plantation. If we had known that it was a minor or if the father had told us then I believe that different action would have been taken but we were not informed that it was the minor that had fled the scene.”