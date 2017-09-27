Police investigate two of their own

The Professional Standards Branch headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Chester Williams is investigating a shooting incident involving two police officers. Love News has confirmed that on Tuesday, September 26, at around 12:30 am, San Pedro police were called out to a bar located on Glitters Street. According to police, an altercation ensued between two off duty police officers and 20 year old Poleto August. August received a cut over his left eye during the altercation. Due to the fight, customers inside the bar began to aggress the officers. The officers exited the bar and shortly after, gunshots were heard. At the scene police found two 9mm expended shells.