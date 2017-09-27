Tech Expo held

A two-day tech-expo is being held at the Belize Biltmore Plaza that focuses on the emerging technology. The tech-expo is being sponsored by the Belize Telemedia Limited and features various companies who offer technological advance services. Love News spoke with Ingrid Juarez, Public Relations Officer of BTL who tells us more.

There is technology available to make businesses perform more efficiently. Love News spoke with Sherry Constantino who tells us more.

Also, there are technological advance devices that allow for your home to run more efficiently. Steven Yearwood, Brand & Events Coordinator of BTL tells us more

Yearwood went on to say that you can be miles away and still be able to control the appliances in your home.

Today’s Tech-Expo was the first of its kind hosted by BTL.