BEL gives a helping hand to British Virgin Islands

Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) deployed a team of five linemen to the British Virgin Islands on Monday to assist the BVI Electricity Corporation with power restoration efforts following the destruction caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. As a member of the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC), BEL responded to the call for assistance in support of CARILEC’s Disaster Response and Restoration Plan for Member Utilities. The team includes, Michael Nembhard, Faron Flores, Arnold Tillett, Jessie Martinez and Brian Gentle. Chief Executive Officer of Belize Electricity Limited and Vice Chairman of CARILEC Jeffrey Locke said quote, “Our collective hearts bleed for our Caribbean family, whose lives and way of life have been destroyed by these hurricanes. BEL is joining forces with other CARILEC member utilities and will be sending teams of linemen to support their restoration efforts as thousands of customers are without proper shelter, potable water and electricity among many other basic amenities”. End of quote.

Related