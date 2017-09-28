Citizen Security Seminar unites Latin America and the Caribbean

Minister Elodio Aragon Jr., delivered opening remarks today at the first ever European Union – Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, EU-CELAC, Citizen Security Seminar in the Hague, Netherlands. Belize is currently the CELAC Co-Coordinator, along with the Republic of Panama. The EU-CELAC Citizen Security Seminar is the first of its kind, joining the entire Latin America & Caribbean region with the European Union in order to provide a forum where both regions can enter into discourse with the aim to share best practices and experiences, further mutual understanding, and take stock of past actions while identifying new possible avenues for cooperation. Participants from over 31 countries, the EU institutions, and the CARICOM-Implementing Agency for Crime and Security attended this first Seminar setting the stage for the second EU-CELAC Citizen Security Seminar, which is scheduled to take place in January 2018 at Panama City, Panama.

