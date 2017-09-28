Man narrowly escapes death

Brian Lopez is lucky to be alive today after he was shot to the back of the head last night. Lopez who is from the Arizona Estate in Ladyville Village reported to police that he was walking on the Maime Road, when he was approached by a man who had what appeared to be a sawed off shotgun in his hand. The person pointed the shotgun at him and fired a shot which caught Lopez to the back of his head. The person fled the scene leaving his bicycle behind. Lopez was transported to the Karl Huesner Memorial Hospital where he is in a stable condition. He is conscious and talking.

