Man remanded for rape

Twenty-two year old Martin Martinez, a security guard of a Tibruce Street address, was charged with 4 sexual offences when he appeared today before Magistrate Aretha Ford. The charges were rape, unlawful sexual intercourse and 2 counts of sexual assault. Magistrate Ford explained to Matinez that she will not take a plea because two of the offences are indictable matters. She also explained to Martinez that the court cannot offer him bail because of the nature of the offences. She remanded him into custody until November 15. The rape occurred sometime in September, 2015 at Lord’s Bank. The allegation is that Martinez forced a 12 year old girl to have oral sex. It is also alleged that sometime in September 2015, Martinez had sexual intercourse with the child.

