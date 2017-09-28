Two fined over $4,000 each for illegal fishing

Two fishermen, 45 year old Ismael Vernon and 33 year old Pedro Trujeque, were each fined over $4,000 today by Magistrate Aretha Ford after they pled guilty several fisheries offences. Vernon and Trujeque pled guilty to possession of 37 parts of Logger Head Turtles. They were each fined $3,700 plus $5 court cost for them. They were given until December 28 to pay. If they default on payment they will serve 10 months imprisonment. They also pled guilty to possession of one shark during closed season and possession of one Nurse Shark. They were each fined $150 plus $5 court cost for each shark. They were given until November 30 to pay. If they default on payment they will serve a prison term of 1 month. For pleading guilty to possession of 4 conch during closed season they were each fined $200 plus $5 court cost and in addition to that they were each fined $20. Vernon alone was charged with possession of one shark without special license, an offence to which he pled guilty and was fined $100 plus $5 court cost. He was given until December 15 to pay. If he defaults on payment he will serve 1 month. Trujeque alone was charged with possession of one shark without a special license and engaged in commercial fishing. He pled guilty to the charges and he was fined $100 plus $5 court cost for each offence. He was given until December 15 to pay. If he defaults on payment he will serve 1 month for each offence. A third man, Gilbert Orosco, was charged jointly with Vernon and Trujeque. But he could not make it to court because he has conjunctivitis, aka, “Pink Eye”. The trio were busted on September 12 while they were on board the boat, Dacia, which was moored at Caye Caulker.

