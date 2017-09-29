BNE making a difference for Our Lady of the Way R.C. School

Today, Our Lady of the Way R.C. School received much needed equipment from Belize Natural Energy Charitable Trust. Earlier this year, in April, a fire at the school destroyed the school’s office equipment. Today, BNE’s Charitable Trust replaced some of the equipment that was destroyed in the fire. John August Jr., a Board Member of the Belize Natural Energy Charitable Trust, said that his organization was happy to assist the school in their time of need.

John August Jr. – Board Member of the Belize Natural Energy Charitable Trust

“The BNE trust is here today in conjunction with the Our Lady of the Way RC School giving a donation. You would recall I think it was earlier this year they had a fire here at the school and some equipment were destroyed and so today BNE is here giving back to this particular primary school as one of our core mandates that the trust is that we believe that education is the driving force of this country so at the trust we believe it’s our responsibility to give back and that is why we are here today replacing equipment that were lost in that fire.”

The principal, Denise Neal, was grateful for the donation which is worth over $10,000 dollars.

Denise Neal – Principal of Our Lady of the Way RC School

“In April we had a fire and the school’s office was on fire and we lost quite a bit of our office equipment so today I’m very grateful for the donation that we received from the Belize Natural Energy Charitable Trust. They gave us a brand new Ricoh Machine, we got a desktop computer and a color printer and a backup UPS. So we are very grateful for it, it will assist us a lot when it comes to running off exams, sending out notes to parents, getting midterms and report cards out so the gifts that we received today will definitely help us with furthering our education here at Our Lady of the Way.”

Over the years, the school has become a target for burglaries; therefore, the principal is seeking ways to protect the school from future break-ins.