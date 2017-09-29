Chinese’s Community to protest the killing of one of their own with shutdown

The Belize Chinese Association is putting the public on notice of its countrywide shutdown on Sunday, October 1.

The countrywide shutdown is in response to the two recent separate armed robberies which left one Chinese businessman, Bainan Wu, dead. The Belize Chinese Association sent notices to the businesses owned and operated by members of the association. We spoke with President of the association, Edmund Kwan.

Edmund Kwan – President of the Belize Chinese Association

“The BCA represents the Chinese Community in Belize and the decision is based on the entire sentiments of entire Chinese in Belize.”

Reporter

“Is this a form of a response against the two robberies that happened?”

Edmund Kwan – President of the Belize Chinese Association

“It’s mainly because Mr. Banyan’s funeral that is why we are doing this shut down to attend his funeral and in respect of him and also to show solidarity and in mourning.”

Reporter

“Now the loss that will be incurred by the Chinese Community and the businesses that day has that been considered?”

Edmund Kwan – President of the Belize Chinese Association

“Of course that is a priority for any business but because of the situation that is not really an issue right now. The main thing right now is to put him on his last journey and move on.”

Reporter

“So no Boledo selling or Lottery selling on Sunday?”

Edmund Kwan – President of the Belize Chinese Association

“Sunday Boledo will be played because that is government but the Chinese stores won’t be open so your best shot is to buy it on Saturday night.”