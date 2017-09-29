Miss Estereo Amor 2017 departs for Mexico to represent Belize

Miss Estereo Amor, Joanni Cantun, will participate in an international pageant next week. The pageant is Miss America Latina del Mundo and will take place in Mexico. Cantun spoke to Love News.

Joanni Cantun – Miss Estereo Amor

“It takes a lot of preparation because we have to take into consideration that it’s an international pageant. I’m not only representing Orange Walk in Belize but it’s abroad so it’s a huge responsibility but we are preparing very hard to be able to put Belize on the map and give Belize the proper representation that it deserves.”

Reporter:

“This is your first international pageant right?”

Joanni Cantun – Miss Estereo Amor

“Yeah my very first.”

Reporter:

“How do you feel about that?”

Joanni Cantun – Miss Estereo Amor

“Very overwhelmed but I believe that my determination and the passion that I have I’m sure that I will give it my all. I’m going with my heart and soul to be able to represent Belize.”

Reporter:

“Talk to us about that mission, you will be on the international stage whether or not you will get the crown is up to the judges and stuff like that but that mission you have once you get on stage.”

Joanni Cantun – Miss Estereo Amor Belice

“To be able to represent Belize the way it deserves to be represented, to be able to just by being there I know it’s a chance for me to promote everything beautiful about my Belize in terms of the rainforest and every aspect of Belize that makes it beautiful I want to be able to represent.”

Cantun leaves Belize tomorrow.