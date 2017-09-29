Police give to Senior Citizen

Personnel of Toledo Police Formation presented a food hamper yesterday to an elderly inhabitant of Punta Gorda. Paul Mahung reports.

Paul Mahung, Love FM

On behalf of Toledo Police Formation the presentation of the food hamper was done by Punta Gorda Community Policing Unit personnel PC McKenzie Cal.

PC McKenzie Cal

“It is that time of the month again whereby we the Community Policing officers of Punta Gorda Formation, WPC Gamboa, Corporal Augustine and myself are once again giving out a food hamper to that special someone. This recipient is Mr.Hugh Ordonez. We do hope that this hamper would be of great use to him as we continue to extend a helping hand within our community.”

Paul Mahung, Love FM:

“Recipient of the food hamper was Punta Gorda senior resident Hugh Ordonez who in receiving the hamper expressed words of gratitude to Punta Gorda Community Policing Unit for what he joyful said was surely a helpful donation. The presentation of the hamper which included a variety of nutritious food items coincided with the celebration of the international week of the elderly.”