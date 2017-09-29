Police Officer’s misconduct lands him in prison

A police corporal, one of three officers who refused to pay for chow mein they got from New Asia Restaurant, was charged with aggravated assault and discharging a firearm in public when he appeared today before Magistrate Michelle Trapp. He is 39 year old Steven Parham who is attached to San Ignacio Police Station. Parham pled not guilty to the charges. He was remanded into custody until November 22. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26. According to reports, Parham and two constables went to New Asia Restaurant on Vernon Street and ordered chow mein. After they were served they allegedly refused to pay and Parham allegedly brandished his firearm at the security guard and a woman, Christine Gentle. As a result of a statement given to the police by Gentle, Parham was charged with aggravated assault. He was also charged for discharging his firearm on Youth For The Future Drive. Parham was represented by attorney Oscar Selgado.

