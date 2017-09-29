Senior Citizen Missing

65 year old Jerry Simmons has been reported missing. He was reported missing by his friend Stephanie Albaranez on Tuesday September 27. Simmons is from the Red Creek area of Santa Elena Town, Cayo. He is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, slim built and of clear complexion. He has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green shirt and black pants on Friday, September 22. If you know the whereabouts of Simmons you are asked to call the police at 911 or 922.

Related