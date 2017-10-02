Briceno comments on Senate Hearings

During a press conference last week Thursday, Prime Minister Dean Barrow was asked about Government’s decision to cut off funding for the Senate Hearings. The Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Belize National Teacher’s Union have expressed discontent with Government’s decision. Last week, PM Barrow told reporters that if the Senate Special Select Committee is prepared to present a clear timeline of the hearing, then government will reconsider its decision. Leader of the Opposition, John Briceno, weighed in on the matter.

John Briceno, Opposition Leader

“Who is the Prime Minister to determine the length of a senate investigation? He was the very same person when he was leader of the opposition and we were in Government pushing for a senate investigation and the senate investigation during the PUP time on went on for about two years, you did not hear Said Musa as Prime Minister say that he would not give them any more money. Same Minister Hulse was the one that flew to New York because he had to do his own investigation. He flew to Trinidad and Tobago because he had to go and interview the bankers. I did not hear the leader of the opposition then say that we are wasting money and time. So I think he has no authority, moral or legal to say that we need to put an end to the senate inquiry. I believe the senate inquiry should go on for as long as is necessary not about just dragging out but as long as it is necessary for us to get to the bottom of what happened, who are the people that are legally responsible and guilty and how we can fix the system to ensure that this never happens again and until we can have clear answers on these three things I think the senate inquiry must go on. We can’t stop now and then nothing happens after this because that means that all the monies that have been spent, all the time that has been spent has gone to nothing; we cannot afford that. My feeling is that the senate inquiry should go on as long as it is necessary.”