Briceno says: “Let GSU deal with ex-UDP ministers”

During last week Senate hearing, the current Immigration Director Diana Locke revealed that two ex-UDP ministers are acting as agents in the Department. Briceno also spoke on the matter.

John Briceno, Opposition Leader

“I do believe that it is wrong that just by them showing their face out there it gives the impression as if they curry favor from the government because they are former ministers of the UDP and there are going to be a lot of unsuspecting people, citizens or people that are trying to get their nationality that don’t know better and can be taken or probably have been taken advantage of. I think that the Prime Minister needs to call them out and tell them that they need to stop and if they don’t stop then since he loves the GSU then send the GSU at them to get them out of the Immigration Department.”