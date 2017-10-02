Man murdered in the St. Martin’s area leaves residents in shock

At the top of the newscast, we told you about the murder that happened less than an hour ago. The victim has been identified as Dorian Sutherland who was shot while in the Saint Martin’s Area of Belize City. Our News team has returned from the scene where the Head of the CIB, Superintendent Alejandro Cowo briefed the media.

Superintendent Alejandro Cowo, Head of CIB

“The information received is that sometime at about 5pm that a male person was shot at La Croix Boulevard. Police proceeded to corner Linda Vista and Police Street and thereafter they were taken inside of a house about 100 feet from Linda Vista Street where they observed the body of Dorian Sutherland with gunshot wounds to the body. All we can tell you at this moment is that he was somewhere on Linda Vista Street when he had an altercation with somebody and as a result an argument ensued and as a result he ended up being fatally shot.”

Reporter

“Do you have any suspects at this time that you are looking for?”

Superintendent Alejandro Cowo, Head of CIB

“We have a suspect at this time but I cannot reveal the name at this moment.”

Reporter

“Can you reveal how many injuries he sustained and where?”

Superintendent Alejandro Cowo, Head of CIB

“I cannot tell you the amount of injuries but I can tell you that there is more than one.”

Reporter

“Okay so he died on the spot?”

Superintendent Alejandro Cowo, Head of CIB

“Yes.”

We’ll have more on this latest murder in tomorrow’s newscast.