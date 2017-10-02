One dead and three injured in Sunday morning brawl

Thirty-three year old Daniel Anderson was killed on Sunday morning during a brawl at Bismark Restaurant and Recreation Center on Queen Charlotte Street in Belize City. In that same incident two other persons were shot and a third was stabbed. Today, Anderson’s family says they still don’t understand what happened and why Anderson was shot. His family says that they have not received any information from the Belize Police Department. Dalila Ical reports.

What started as an argument between two women believed to be related inside Bismark Restaurant and Recreation Center shortly before four o’clock on Sunday morning soon became a full on brawl that was eventually taken outside the establishment. While the fight continued on the street, one man believed to be known to those present pulled out a firearm and discharged it into the crowd. 33 year old Daniel Anderson was shot once to the chest and died shortly before six that morning while receiving medical treatment. This morning, one of his younger sisters, Ivarine Gomez said they too still don’t know what truly happened on Sunday morning.

Ivarine Gomez, Sister of Deceased

“I don’t know. They were at this club, this place Bismark something happened in the club, they came out everything was okay they were getting ready to go home the gunman came and fired in the crowd and he got shot; that’s all I know.”

Reporter

What we have learned was that there was a fight, do you know of any fight?

Ivarine Gomez, Sister of Deceased

“That’s what people keep telling us that there was a girl fight, I’m not sure, but that’s all. No one came to us so we don’t really know what happened.”

Reporter

“So you haven’t asked anybody else that was present? Do you know anybody else that was present at that party?”

Ivarine Gomez, Sister of Deceased

“I don’t know anyone that was present. The girl he was with I haven’t heard anything from her, the crew he was with I haven’t heard anything from them so we don’t know exactly what happened.”

Reporter

“Do you know what he was doing there?”

Ivarine Gomez, Sister of Deceased

“He is 31 years old and he was partying, he was with his friends he was trying to have a good time. In this situation, I don’t think he was involved in anything he was just at the wrong place at the wrong time because from what we are hearing is that the gunman was actually someone from the area so I don’t know, I don’t really know what went on, why he was shot I don’t know. No police came here and nobody is telling us anything; actually when my family members went to the morgue the morning they went to the hospital the morning all of them were there, my brother was confirmed dead at the hospital they wanted to go and see him. Someone ended up calling the GSU, this was a lot of females on two males were at the hospital so many females were there and they called two trucks of GSU to come and move these ladies from there I mean the police aren’t giving you any information but when you want to get your information this is how they treat you, they call GSU to try to scare you or beat you. We didn’t hear anything from any police. The only time we saw the police and it wasn’t even a police it was an investigator was when he came for my brother’s social security card, that was the only time I saw a police.”

Reporter

“Did the GSU arrive?”

Ivarine Gomez, Sister of Deceased

“They went to the hospital but they never came here.”

Reporter

“And the women that you say were around they weren’t being boisterous, they weren’t being loud?”

Ivarine Gomez, Sister of Deceased

“No they just wanted to see him. They said he was dead so they wanted to see the body but they never got to see him, the only one that go to see him was my mother she was the only one who was allowed to see him.”

Anderson was one of three persons shot. Police say that 27 year old Crystal Flowers was shot to the left cheek and 28 year old Alex Underwood was shot on both hands. Amid the mayhem, at some point, thirty year old Stacey Belisle was stabbed on both arms and the lower left side of her back. The police have not mentioned how she was injured or by whom. Meanwhile, Anderson’s family is left with more questions than answers, especially since he was trying to make a change in his life.

Reporter

“Were you too very close?”

Ivarine Gomez, Sister of Deceased

“Yeah we were. Recently since he- he’s been to jail several times but since his last incarceration he came out he is a completely different person. He is known to have a temper but this time around he was a sweet big brother. He was always talking and laughing with us, always came here just to hail and then go about his business but this time around he was a sweet person.”

Reporter

“And he was staying out of trouble?”

Ivarine Gomez, Sister of Deceased

“Basically he wasn’t even going anywhere like that. He doesn’t go every weekend like a party animal that needs to go out he wasn’t like that. He knew he had a past and he was just trying to just chill because he has four kids so he was just trying to chill and change his life and better himself for the sake of his kids that was what he was doing this time around.”

Police say that they have a suspect but that person remains at large. They have recovered two expended shells from the scene and continue their investigation. The family however, does not have much faith that that will lead to any form of justice.

Ivarine Gomez, Sister of Deceased

“He’s gone now, you know like I said the last memory of him I will keep I don’t want to see him in that box. I don’t know what happened we just want justice which I don’t think really exists in Belize but you know the world is round. I don’t intend to do any kind of retaliation we are girls in this yard, we have a lot of kids we are not into retaliation we will bury our brother and as I said I don’t want to see him in that box. My last memory of him will be when I saw him on the Friday teasing him about his pink eye.”