P.U.P. to unveil its Belize City Municipal slate this month

The People’s United Party has yet to officially announce its Belize City slate for next year’s municipal convention. According PUP Leader, John Briceno, a convention is scheduled for later this month.

John Briceno, Opposition Leader

“We presented all eight slates with the exception of Belize City. In Belize City we want to do it slightly differently because when you think about it Belize City is by far the largest municipality so we want to ensure that we have the right team but secondly we want to do something slightly different that is why we believe that by the middle of October we are going to have a convention and we are going to rally the people in the city to present the team that is going to represent the PUP in the next municipal elections. As far as I know I don’t think it’s going to be contested.”