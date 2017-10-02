Residents of Roaring Creek Village received free medical care

A team from the US is in Roaring Creek Village offering free medical services. Fem Cruz tells us more.

Fem Cruz, Love FM

“In their desire to use their skills to benefit Belizeans in need Dr.Joe Florence and his missionary medical team of 26 from the United States are in the village of Roaring Creek to provide free medical service. Dr. Joe explained the free services they are providing.”

Dr. Joe Florence

“We have our team of physicians and medical students here to provide free care this week we are here to provide from Monday through Thursday and we are here all day long throughout the week and we are here at this clinic and other outreach places. Our team includes family physicians and pediatricians so we are happy to take care of you and do evaluations and treatment for those in need. These are free services and we are happy to provide them for you.”

Fem Cruz, Love FM

“Tell us about the pink eye that you are seeing today.”

Dr. Joe Florence

“There is a community that has developed quite a few cases of pinkeye apparently over a hundred in the past week or so and so we brought special medicines from the US to help that particular case.”