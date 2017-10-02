Two charged for robbery

Twenty-six year old vendor of Mahogany Heights, Ronald Bradley, and twenty-two year old Kareem Hoare were charged for robbery. According to Chinese businessman and owner of Wei Li Store in the Maya Mopan area of Belmopan, Wei Jie Kuang, two men barged into the store. One of the men pulled out a handgun and demanded money. Fearing for his life, Kuang handed over an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and iPhone 5 valued at $500. The men escaped on a motorcycle.

