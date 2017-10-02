Two charged in connection with the murder of Luis Sierra

Two persons were arrested and charged in connection with the murder of 46 year-old Luis Sierra. 34 years old Saul Campus of Valley Community was charged with murder and kept unlicensed firearm and ammunition while 31 year old Lyndon Lewis was charged with conspiracy to robbery. Sierra was found dead on Friday September 29 after being shot on Thursday September 28. He was at a farm with Lewis and 30 year old Ramon Teck, when a man came out of the forest and shot at him. An injured Sierra ran into the bushes where he was found by his family and friends. His family believes that he was lured to his death.