Anderson’s killer still at large

Police are still looking for the man who killed thirty-three year old Daniel Anderson on Sunday, October 1. Investigators have identified the gunman but they have yet to make any arrest. Anderson was fatally shot to the back after a fight broke out at Bismark Club in Belize City. The shooter also injured twenty-seven year old Crystal Flowers who was shot to the right cheek and 28 year old Alex Underwood who was shot on both hands. Sometime during the fight thirty year old Stacey Belisle was stabbed on both arms and her lower back. The fight began inside the restaurant and escalated outside on the streets.

