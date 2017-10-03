Broad daylight murder leaves community in shock

San Pedro Police are investigating the shooting death of 18 year old Christian Elisandro Contreras. He was fatally shot at around 11:30 this morning while at the corner of Laguna Drive and Conch Shell Street in the Boca Del Rio Area of San Pedro Town. He was shot twice to the chest, once to the back and once to the right arm. He died on the scene. A second person was also shot and he is 28 year old Ryan Lucas. Lucas was shot to the right arm and abdomen and is currently at the KHMH receiving treatment. Police on the island say that both men were in front of a bar when two armed men approached them, one of whom started blasting several shots at their direction. Two persons have been detained as police continue to investigate this latest murder. While a motive has not been officially shared with the media, Love News understands that it is drug related. A picture that Contreras posted on his Facebook recently has the caption quote, “Blood on d money but still counting money”. End of quote.

