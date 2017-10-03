Is the high incidents of pink eye causing price gouging?

Conjunctivitis or pink eye is still on the rise and the price for pink eye related medication is as well. Last week, reports surfaced that several pharmacies across the country increased prices of pink eye medication in response to the spread of pink eye. Reports are that representatives from several pharmacies are informing customers that the price depends on the brand and demand. We understand that the Belize Bureau of Standards has not received any complaint of the increase of pink eye medication which comes in the form of tablets, cream or eye drops. Director of Health Services Dr. Marvin Manzanero told Love News that the low level of medication could be as a result of unavailability in the region. Dr. Manazanero said that the Ministry if monitoring stock levels and the ministry if is communications with suppliers to make sure that a stock out does not occur.

