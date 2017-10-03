Ivan Carranza’s account of Maya Mopan Brawl

Over the weekend, we reported on a fight that sent two people to the Western Regional Hospital. They are Jamil Carranza and Luis Teul. Both men received injuries and according to Teul, he was attacked by Carranza. Well the Carranza family is disputing those allegations. 18 year old Ivan Carranza recounted to Love News a different version of the events.

Ivan Carranza

“I was coming from my house from the shop and then I saw that they had Marlon Teul and Lewis Teul and some one of his family members were waiting for me by the school and when I was passing they just came out and started throwing rocks at my back. I ran home and when I ran home my brother came out and that was when Marlon and Lewis Teul that is when they chopped my brother three times, two on his hands, and one in his chest. They are saying that my brother went to their house to chop one of them when they came to our house to look for problems.”

Reporter

“So there is conflict between the groups?”

Ivan Carranza

“I’m not sure, they don’t like my brother, my brother went to give a report but the police didn’t listen. He went to give a report about three weeks ago and they hit him with the machete and took away his bike, the same boys and he went to give a report but the police didn’t do anything about it.”

Reporter

“What is the cause of the problem between your brother and these two Teul brothers.”

Ivan Carranza

“I think just because my brother doesn’t really – I’m not sure those brothers call themselves bloods and we don’t hang with them and we keep our corner so I think it’s because of that. Before when they hit my brother with the machete we went to give a report and everything and right now they are saying that it’s my brother that chopped the other guy but my brother didn’t do anything because my brother went to the hospital and as soon as they chopped him my mom had to rush him to the hospital because they chopped him and he fainted. So my mom had to pick him up and take him to the hospital.”