Pharmaceutical facilities will now require a license to conduct business

All pharmaceutical facilities will now be required to possess a Ministry of Health certificate of Registration License in order to provide pharmacy services to the public. A Statutory Instrument of the Food and Drug Regulations has been signed and will come into effect on November 1. Records show that 23 pharmaceutical importers/wholesalers and 37 retail pharmacies are in possession of a valid Ministry of Health facility license. The Ministry is aware of approximately 50 wholesalers and 120 retail pharmacies countrywide. The Ministry is inviting all Pharmaceutical facilities that have not applied for a facility license to do so. According to the Ministry, this is in line with the ministry’s goal to enhance pharmaceutical services being provided in the country and above all protect and safeguard the health of all Belizeans.

