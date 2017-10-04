Emjia Flowers victim of hit and run

16 year old Emjia Flowers was a victim of a hit and run yesterday evening. His mother, Jerelyn Flowers, spoke to Love News.

Jerelyn Flowers – Mother

“Well yesterday when I was a school I got a call from the police department saying that I need to get in touch with them and I when I reached there I was told about the hit and run accident involving my son. He was there his right hand was slightly swollen, he was having slight chest pains and he said his stomach felt funny. We went back to the scene where passersby explained that it was a dark grey SUV that him, he flew up in the air fell to the ground and the vehicle then proceeded to turn around him and continued driving. About five minutes later the driver then returned to the scene. At that time my son was still on the ground. He again waited for a short couple minutes and then he drove off again and that was it. The ambulance came but at that time my son said he was still shaken up so he said he didn’t want to go to the hospital but he was still dazed and confused so they had to take him to the police station because he is a minor.”

Reporter

“What would you want to say to the driver of that vehicle that hit him?”

Jerelyn Flowers – Mother

“As a Christian we have to do forgiveness so getting angry or upset is not even the thing at least come forward and say something, help because his bicycle is totaled, he got hurt and then he was left there alone. Four years ago September 21 marked four years since they killed my older son Eron Golanche.”

Reporter

“By same hit and run.”

Jerelyn Flowers – Mother

“It was a hit and run again and the driver just left too. Not offering any assistance or anything for the funeral nothing. People might say I’m stupid but as a Christian we still have to be human. If I get angry with him and he goes to jail it’s not going to prove anything. He just needs to come forward and help my son.”