Erwin Rodriguez still missing, family concern

Seventeen year old Erwin Rodriguez is still missing. He was reported missing by his family who last saw him on August 24. His mother Sylvia Rodriguez says that they continue to search for the teenager and have been receiving some support from church members. Rodriguez says that others joined in the search on last Sunday, but they are asking for more assistance as they plan to keep searching.

Sylvia Rodriguez – Mother

“We visited the area behind Port, the dykes behind and we still plan to do it because back there we found his slippers on the first search we did we found one of his slippers but only that we found up to now.”

Reporter:

“You haven’t received any information as to his whereabouts?”

Sylvia Rodriguez – Mother

“No. We heard a lot of rumors but they are all kinds of things.”

Reporter

“But nothing that you could follow up on or have you followed up on some.”

Sylvia Rodriguez – Mother

“Well we are following some of them because some people say he is in the water and sank down so we need help from the divers and the coast guard because we are not getting any help and all we want is to find him. We don’t care if he has died already we need to find his body and give him the proper burial he needs. We will do another search on Thursday, Jose Espat is planning another search but we are asking for help from the Coast Guard. He posted that we need canoes because there is a lot of water back there.”

Rodriguez says that this is the first time her son has stayed out of his house for so long. He had done it before but would always inform her of his whereabouts. We asked whether she was aware if her son had any enemies.

Sylvia Rodriguez – Mother

“Well I don’t know if he did something but he used to have a lot of friends that he hung out with so I can’t say anything else.”

Reporter:

“These friends have not told you anything or helped with any important information?”

Sylvia Rodriguez – Mother

“No they are not helping at all and since he moved that we have not seen him any more none of them have come to asked for him or have tried joining the team to search or anything like that.”

Reporter:

“At this point what are you expectations? Are you prepared for the worst?”

Sylvia Rodriguez – Mother

“I expect anything like I just told you. We just need to find him. I want to find him so we can figure out more or less what happened and if anybody knows anything don’t be afraid to speak just help us to find him. We are persons that don’t believe in revenge so all I need is if anybody knows anything just try to help us to find his body. If he is alive and someone has him allow him to communicate with us, at least we just want to know what is happening. I beg the people.”

Anyone wishing to assist the family can contact Sylvia Rodriguez at 620-