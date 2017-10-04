Kirk Pitts walks free from charges

Forty year old Kirk Pitts, a barber of Antelope Street in Belize City, who was charged with possession of ammunition without a gun license and possession of less than one gram of cannabis, was freed of those charges when they were struck out today by the Chief Magistrate, Sharon Fraser, for want of prosecution. Pitts was charged on January 23, 2017, after the police reported that they were on mobile patrol on Faber’s Road Extension when they searched Pitts and found a black plastic bag containing 4 rounds of 9 millimeter caliber ammunition and .7 grams of cannnabis. Pitts said the police had planted the ammunition and cannabis in the back pocket of his pants.

