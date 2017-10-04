Steven Moss charged with the murder of Daniel Anderson

Twenty-three year old Steve Martin Moss, a construction worker of 7165 Queen Charlotte Street in Belize City, was charged with the murder of 31 year old Daniel Anderson when he appeared today before the Chief Magistrate, Sharon Fraser. Moss was also charged with 2 counts of attempted murder and 2 counts of use of deadly means of harm. Chief Magistrate Fraser explained to him that he is not eligible for bail because of the charges which are all indictable offences. He was remanded into custody until December 4. Moss was represented by attorney Bryan Neal. The incident occurred early Sunday morning, October 1, outside of Bismark Club, located on Queen Charlotte Street. According to reports, Anderson and some friends were celebrating Alexander Underwood’s 28th birthday at the club when altercations occurred between Anderson and another man and two women. Apparently, the confrontations continued outside and Anderson was shot in his chest. Underwood was shot in both his hands and a woman, Crystal Flowers, was shot in her cheek.

